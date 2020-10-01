Alabama’s Beaches Reopening Friday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey is reopening Alabama’s beaches, effective at 6 a.m. Friday morning. They had been closed on September 14 when Ivey issued a State of Emergency just before Hurricane Sally hit the Alabama coast.

Sally slammed into the coast September 16, damaging homes and businesses and sliced the Gulf Shores State Park Pier in half.

The beach reopenings are in effect for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Dauphin Island and other areas in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

