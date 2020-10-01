Another Surge of Cooler Air Arrives Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

OH SO NICE!!!: The dry and pleasant weather continues with highs today in the lower 80s. A fresh surge of cooler air arrives behind a front late today, and tomorrow will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Perfect autumn weather for the high school games Friday night. The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the 50s by the second half.

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas of interest in the Atlantic we are keeping our eyes on…1. Showers and thunderstorms located over the west-central Caribbean Sea are associated with a tropical wave. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so over the northwest Caribbean Sea or the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico in the vicinity of the wave as it moves slowly west-northwestward. Conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter in that region, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the system meanders. Interests in Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. Another tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized shower activity. This disturbance is forecast to move westward during the next several days where environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development over the central or western Caribbean Sea by early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Remember hurricane season runs through the end November and the next names up are Gamma and Delta.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold, with lows well down into the 40s, but the day will again feature a sunny sky with highs returning to the low 70s. An upper trough will pass across the state Sunday, but with limited moisture, we are not expecting rain, but expect a few more clouds to show up in the Alabama sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama will host Texas A&M and Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature around 75 degrees, then dropping to near 70 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road; they take on Georgia in Athens Saturday night (6:30p CT kickoff). The sky will be clear; temperatures will fall from near 68 at kickoff, to near 60 by the fourth quarter.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather looks good for NASCAR fans. Sunny days, clear nights Thursday thorough Saturday at Talladega with highs mostly in the 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. Coolest morning will be early Saturday when temperatures will drop into the 40-45 degree range. For the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, we expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather next week, which will continue to allow quiet, mostly dry weather across Alabama and the Deep South. We are just not seeing any chance for rain for the next 10-14 days, which is not uncommon as October is statistically the driest month of the year in Alabama. Highs will be generally in the 70s and 80s; lows in the 50s.

Have a dandy of a day!!!

Ryan