Cooler Air Arriving

by Shane Butler

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. Another surge of cool/dry air moves in behind the frontal boundary. Temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s the next couple of mornings. High pressure will be the main weather feature over us and this keeps very nice fall weather conditions around here. Days will be sunny and mild along with clear and cool nights. Highs will manage upper 70s to lower 80s while lows hover around the 50s. This is going to continue on as a dry weather pattern until further notice. There are a couple systems down in the Caribbean but for now pose no threat to our gulf coast region. We’re still watching the progress of these systems with interest. In the mean time, enjoy this beautiful fall weather around here.