Former School Board Member Donald Nichols Indicted on Rape Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says former Perry County School Board Member Donald Nichols, 66, was indicted Tuesday by a Dallas County grand jury on first-degree sexual abuse and attempted rape charges.

Nichols was arrested for the alleged crime at his home in August.

At the time, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said a woman told investigators that the two were out fishing, when Nichols began making sexual advances towards her. She said when she rejected his advances, he tried to force her to comply.

Nichols will be arraigned in the next few months.

