Macon County Wins State Census Competition; Tallapoosa and Pike Counties Are Among Runners-Up

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Counts! have announced the winners of the 2020 Alabama Census Bowl competition. Among eight winning counties out of an original 32 county participants, Macon County was named overall state champion and will receive $65,000 for its school system.

“I congratulate Macon County on a job well done in taking home top prize in this exciting March Madness-style competition,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “Each participating county worked hard to increase their self-response rates, and this competition highlights that effort. We are extremely pleased with the results and look forward to seeing each winning county’s school systems benefit from their grant funds.”

Winners of the 2020 Alabama Census Bowl are:

· Overall State Champion and East Bracket Winner (wins $65,000): Macon County

· West Bracket Winner (wins $45,000): Sumter County

· Final Four Runners-up (win $30,000 each): Choctaw County and Tallapoosa County

· Elite Eight Runners-up (win $20,000 each): Washington County, Baldwin County, Pike County and Randolph County

The school systems winning money must use the funds for programs or projects that directly benefit students.

The competition was designed to get those counties with low census participation to encourage people to take part. 32 Alabama counties competed in a bracket-style challenge. Only the counties reaching the biggest increase in self-response rates were then able to advance to the next week. Macon County claimed the state championship as the bracket winner with the biggest increase in census self-response over the entire contest.

If you haven’t already participated in the 2020 census, go to http://www.my2020census.gov, call toll free (844) 330-2020, return the mailed paper form or give your household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. The deadline has changed to October 5.

For more information on the census, visit https://alabama2020census.com