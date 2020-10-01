Montgomery Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Manslaughter

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for manslaughter. Montgomery County District Attorney, Daryl bailey made the announcement Thursday.

Michael Eason struck Carwin Purifoy who had stopped to help two people whose car was stuck in the median on troy highway in December 2017.

Authorities determined Eason was driving under the influence when he hit Purifoy.

Eason pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge earlier this year.