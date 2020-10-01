Sunny And A Bit Warmer Thursday; Another Cool-down Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Another afternoon of picture perfect weather on tap for central and south Alabama. Temperatures look a little warmer Thursday compared to Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s in most locations. A secondary cold front moves through the state today. We won’t see any clouds or rain as it moves through. Winds are already generally out of the northwest, so it won’t change our wind direction either. However, temperatures look cooler for Friday through the weekend in it’s wake. Temperatures look a bit cooler tonight behind the front as well. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s under a clear sky.

Friday looks cooler in the wake of the secondary cold front. Expect highs just in the low to mid 70s. Friday night looks quite chilly for early October. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky.

The weekend looks very nice. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky each day with no rain and continued low humidity.

Temperatures gradually warm next week. Expect highs in the low 80s Monday, with mid 80s set to return by Wednesday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday, but that hinges on the eventual evolution of at least one tropical wave located near the Caribbean. More on that below…

The tropics were quiet for a time after Beta rolled through our area last Thursday. There are two areas of potential tropical formation per the NHC. One is located in the western Caribbean. The NHC gives it a high (70%) formation chance over the next five days. The other is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean sea. It only has a low (20%) formation chance over the next five days.

The disturbance in the western Caribbean has a greater chance of impacting the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on where exactly it tracks, it could bring some rain to our area around the middle of next week. However, details are extremely murky at best right now. Stay tuned for updates.