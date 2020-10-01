Tallassee Officials Prepare for Rebuild of High School

by Kay McCabe

Tallassee High School will finally be under new construction after 91 years.

School officials met Thursday, Oct. 1st, about new bids for the rebuild. Superintendent, Brock Nolin says the project will begin in mid-November and will be about two years long.

The new building will feature state of the art facilities, enhancements to the arts programs, and much more.

Tallassee city Mayor, John Hammock says its a bittersweet feeling,”I went to school here and my dad went to school here, and its got a lot of memories, but for safety reasons I think its time to build a new school. I think it’d be a huge economic impact.”