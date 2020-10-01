Valiant Cross Academy Receives Scholarship Donation

by Kay McCabe

GOOD IN THE COMMUNITY: Morning Star Baptist Church donated two-thousand dollars to Valiant Cross Academy to assist in their educational enhancement.

The check was presented to Valiant Cross Academy founders and staff Thursday, Oct. 1st by Morning Star Pastor Micah Thomas.

Thomas, sought out Valiant after noticing the good its staff is doing for young African American males in Montgomery.

Thomas says he encourages other to step up and continue to make a difference in communities:

“We know that there have been assistance from the government and other areas of course but sometimes that can still leave people a bit short and the stories and details are so small that they get lost in to overwhelming news cycle of everything else going on so we wanted to help fill the cracks.”

Valiant Cross Academy is a private school founded in 2015, focusing on transcending the challenges young African American males face in Montgomery. For more information visit here.