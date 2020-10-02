First “Street Dining on Dexter” Held to Support Downtown Restaurants

by Kay McCabe

The first-ever Street Dining on Dexter was hosted by the City of Montgomery and Downtown Business Association.

The event featured art vendors, live music, and extra tables with seating around the Court Square Fountain for residents to go out and enjoy the scenery.

While in midst of the pandemic the city is searching for ways to support local businesses, “This is a fun way to do just that in a safe manner, ” Downtown Business Association President Jonathan Avant says, “We’re doing it in a safe way, were doing it in a fun way, but we have to get creative on how to get our businesses up and running again.”

