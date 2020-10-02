Outstanding October Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

A fresh surge of cooler air arrived yesterday, and will make for a fantastic fall Friday across Alabama. Expect a sunny sky and cooler temps this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s for most locations.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Perfect autumn weather for the high school games Friday night. The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the 50s by the second half.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow starts off chilly with lows down into the 40s, but the day will again feature a sunny sky with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s. Not much change Sunday despite an upper trough passing through the state. Dry air in place means no rain, but there could be a few clouds in the Alabama sky; highs will be in the upper 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Alabama will host Texas A&M and Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature around 74 degrees, then dropping to near 70 by the final whistle.

Auburn will be on the road as they take on Georgia in Athens tomorrow night (6:30p CT kickoff). The sky will be clear; temperatures will fall from near 68 at kickoff, to near 60 by the fourth quarter.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather looks good for NASCAR fans. Sunny days, clear nights through Saturday at Talladega with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. Coolest morning will be early Saturday when temperatures will drop into the 40-45 degree range. For the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, we expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: Keeping and eye on two areas of interest in the Caribbean as they could become features in the Gulf next week.

1. Satellite imagery indicates that shower activity associated with the broad low pressure are over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is becoming better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form later today or Saturday if the system remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula and northern Central America should monitor the progress of this system as it moves generally northwestward, as tropical storm watches or warning may be required for portions of these areas later today or tonight. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, with possible flash flooding, over portions of southeastern Mexico, Central America, and western Cuba during the next several days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

2. Another tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by locally rainfall and gusty winds. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Remember hurricane season runs through the end November and the next names up are Gamma and Delta.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather next week, which will continue to allow quiet, dry and pleasant weather across Alabama. Highs will be in the 80s; expect lows in the 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan