Plenty Of Sunshine And Mild Temperatures Continue

by Ben Lang

You can’t chalk up early October weather any better. It was a pleasant day across central and south Alabama, with highs in the 70s and abundant sunshine from start to finish. Rain-free and mostly sunny weather rolls on this weekend while humidity stays low. Friday night looks like the coolest over the next eight days, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures quickly fall into the 50s this evening, so you may need to find a way to stay warm at high school football games.

Saturday and Sunday look just as pleasant, with a mostly sunny sky each day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and upper 70s to near 80° Sunday. Saturday night lows fall into the low 50s, and Sunday night lows fall into the mid 50s.

Our mainly sunny and mild weather pattern continues next week, although with a gradual warming trend. Expect highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There’s a chance for a few showers Tuesday or Wednesday, if any tropical moisture from Tropical Depression 25 migrates into the northern Gulf of Mexico. More on that system below…

Thursday and Friday look dry and mostly sunny at the moment. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s each day. There’s another small chance for rain next Saturday, hinging on the eventual track of Tropical Depression 25.

Tropical depression 25 formed in the western Caribbean Sea Friday. The National Hurricane Center calls for 25 to become Tropical Storm Gamma on Saturday. It’s forecast to move near or over the Yucatan this weekend, and then into the southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche early next week. Through Wednesday, any direct impacts remain far away from the northern Gulf coast and our area. We’ll need to keep a close eye on this storm, so stay tuned.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean now has a 40% formation chance within the next 5 days, as it drifts west into the western Caribbean. This system also isn’t an imminent threat, but we’ll keep an eye on it.