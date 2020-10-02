State Health Officer on President Trump’s Diagnosis

by Samantha Williams

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he doesn’t know specifics about President Donald Trump’s COVID case, but he said this goes to show the pandemic is not over and it does not discriminate,

“It affects everyone: young and old, black and white and whatever party you’re in. We still have a lot of disease transmission in our country.”

Early Friday morning, the president and first lady announced on Twitter that they had contracted COVID-19. Dr. Scott Harris said President Trump who is 74 years old is affected disproportionately because of his age: “About three quarters of all the deaths have been people over age 65. In that age group of 65 to 74, about 8% of people in that age group have failed to survive.”

He said for people aged 75 and older, about 18% of people die from the virus. He said it’s been almost seven months since Alabama saw its first COVID case. People are getting tired of wearing masks and hearing about the virus, but he believes this may be a wake-up call for some.

“It’s really unfortunate that this happened to the president,” Dr. Harris said. “I think that it will get some people to sit up and take notice who have gotten tired of what is going on. The truth is, we have a long way to go.”

Dr. Harris explained the fact is, most people do recover. Only 1 to 2% of people infected die, and 10 to 15% of people end up in the hospital. He reiterated, age and underlying factors play a large role in outcomes, “I hope people, rather than draw their own conclusion, I hope people just look at what the data shows and recognize that there’s still a risk out there.”