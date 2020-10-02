TIckled Pink: Look Back at the History of Tickled Pink

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tickled Pink has become a cherished tradition for people in our area. Those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer appreciate seeing all of the support for the Joy to Life Foundation.

The fun aspect of Tickled Pink is the chance to meet people, visit the vendors’ booths, win prizes and get discounts.

Alabama News Network presented the first Tickled Pink in 2015. Over the years, it has grown into one of the fall’s must-attend events in Montgomery.

Alabama News Network Anchor Darryl Hood takes you back to the first Tickled Pink to show you what makes it so special.