Tickled Pink: Meet Breast Cancer Survivor Carrie Ward

by Alabama News Network Staff

For those battling breast cancer, strength is often found in hearing the stories of survivors. Carrie Ward of Deatsville is one of those survivors.

For her, making contact at Tickled Pink helped her in her own fight. She found someone who had the same type of cancer as she was battling.

Alabama News Network Anchor Samantha Williams shares Carrie Ward’s story.