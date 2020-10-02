Tickled Pink: Watch the 2020 Tickled Pink TV Special

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tickled Pink tradition took on a new look for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because an in-person event was not possible this year, Alabama News Network brought Tickled Pink to TV.

Our half-hour special aired simultaneously on CBS 8, ABC 32, the CW Montgomery and MeTV to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer and to generate support for the Joy to Life Foundation. That Montgomery-based group has dedicated itself to providing mammograms and treatment resources to underserved people in Alabama.

We want to make sure as many people as possible get to see our TV special. You will hear inspirational stories and find out ways you can help the Joy to Life Foundation.

Every two minutes, someone is diagnosed with breast cancer. Please give us 30 minutes to show you why the fight is so important.