Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

by Andrew James

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health.”

