Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House doctor says President Donald Trump remains “fatigued” after contracting COVID-19 and has been injected with a special combination of drugs.

Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and now has spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were suffering “mild symptoms” of the disease after testing positive.

Trump announced his positive test after attending a Thursday fundraiser knowing he had been exposed to an aide who had tested positive.

