Doctor: President Trump Is Doing “Very Well” in COVID-19 Treatment

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump’s doctor said this morning that the president is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital. Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He said that Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”

WATCH DR. CONLEY NEWS CONFERENCE FROM CBS NEWS

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

Earlier, the president was said to be feverish and fatigued.

