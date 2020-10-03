Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church Hosts First ‘Impact Days’

by Samantha Williams

Saturday morning: putting mission back in missionary.

Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery is working to be a church beyond the walls. Pastor Courtney Meadows, his wife and about 30 volunteers held their first community impact days.

They distributed food to 200 families, all the while making sure people completed the census and are registered to vote.

Pastor Meadows said due to the pandemic, they’ve had to find a new norm. Because churches are closed, people can’t come into the church’s four walls, but he said their church never closed because they are doing the work of God beyond the walls.

“Though they cannot see the smiles on our faces with a mask, we want them to feel the smile from our heart and the love of Christ… to know that no matter what difficulties have been caused by this pandemic, we are here for you,” Pastor Meadows said. “God is here for you, and we are going to make it through.”

Pastor Meadows said he’s working to tap into virtual space and is doing what ministry is designed to be: taking the gospel of broad.

For more information on up coming events you can visit their website hutchinsonmbc.org.