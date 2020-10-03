Joy to Life Foundation’s ‘Trash Talk Tour 2020’ Happening Every Saturday in October

by Samantha Williams

We’re kicking off October with breast cancer awareness month, and Saturday, the ‘Trash Talk Tour 2020’ began in Montgomery.

The Joy To Life Foundation is selling its pink trash cans to support the fight against breast cancer. Joy to Life teamed up with Chappy’s Deli to sale the pink trashcans every Saturday throughout October. The trash cans are usually $85, but there’s a special right now: $65.

“The fact that they are getting this great can which serves as a visual reminder all the time for folks because it says on the side of the can ‘trash breast cancer together we can.’ So there’s a message there all the time. Every time you roll it down to the street to get picked up, you’re letting people know if we come together ,we can defeat breast cancer,” Tommy Fields with the Joy to Life Foundation said.

The tour is every Saturday this month from 10 AM until 2.

The first Chappy’s location was Perry Hill Road. Next week, you can find them in Prattville, then week three in Auburn, then lastly, the Chappy’s Pepper tree location.