LACEUP Highlights – Week Seven
MISSING SCORE
1A
Central-Hayneville at Keith, no score
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Friday’s Results
(Includes Thursday scores)
CLASS 7A
Albertville 1, Huntsville 0, forfeit
Auburn 29, Central-Phenix City 28
Austin 25, Grissom 23
Baker 31, Murphy 14
Colquitt County (GA) 63, Dothan 27, corrected
Daphne 42, Alma Bryant 22
Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6
Hoover 29, Hewitt-Trussville 28
James Clemens 1, Florence 0, forfeit
Oak Mountain 48, Spain Park 17
Prattville 35, Enterprise 28
Smiths Station 35, Jeff Davis 14
Sparkman 31, Bob Jones 0
Thompson 38, Vestavia Hills 9
Tuscaloosa County 26, Gadsden City 23
CLASS 6A
Arab 1, Pell City 0, forfeit
Athens 19, Hartselle 7
Blount 38, Robertsdale 20
Briarwood Christian 42, Shades Valley 19
Buckhorn 51, Columbia 0
Carver-Montgomery 20, Lee-Montgomery 15
Chelsea 56, Woodlawn 0
Citronelle 22, Gulf Shores 20
Clay-Chalkville 1, Jackson-Olin 0, forfeit
Cullman 21, Decatur 10
Eufaula 44, Valley 13
Fort Payne 41, Scottsboro 34
Helena 1, Chilton County 0, forfeit
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 21
Homewood 15, Huffman 8
McAdory 35, Brookwood 13
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Baldwin County 9
Minor 38, Jasper 17
Muscle Shoals 1, Hazel Green 0, forfeit
Opelika 49, Russell County 7
Park Crossing 22, Sidney Lanier 6
Paul Bryant 12, Bessemer City 0
Pelham 34, Wetumpka 18
Southside-Gadsden 54, Springville 41
Spanish Fort 24, Saraland 21
Stanhope Elmore 35, Calera 27
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 56, Hayden 7
Andalusia 42, Headland 0
B.C. Rain 25, LeFore 20
Central, Clay County 46, Talladega 7
Corner 35, Lincoln 33
East Limestone 20, Lawrence County 13
Fairview 33, Boaz 21
Faith Academy 28, UMS-Wright 21 (OT)
Guntersville 64, Sardis 0
Leeds 17, Center Point 14
Lee-Huntsville 36, Brewer 25
Marbury 35, Sipsey Valley 10
Parker 41, John Carroll Catholic 20
Pike Road 50, Charles Henderson 0
Pleasant Grove 1, Fairfield 0, forfeit
Ramsay 52, Carver-Birmingham 12
Rehobeth 19, Greenville 16
Russellville 41, Ardmore 3
Selma 46, Jemison 19
Shelby County 17, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
St. Clair County 35, Moody 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 42, Satsuma 15
Sylacauga 1, Elmore County 0, forfeit
Tallassee 57, Beauregard 20
Wenonah 28, Cordova 21
West Point 35, Crossville 27
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Ashford 14
American Christian 54, Holt 19
Anniston 48, White Plains 42
Bibb County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Central-Florence 56, West Morgan 28
Cherokee County 28, Munford 26
Dale County 14, Bullock County 12
Dallas County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
DAR 1, St. John Paul Catholic II 0, forfeit
Deshler 21, Wilson 0
Dora 39, Fultondale 27
Etowah 31, Good Hope 20
Geneva 26, Straughn 21
Haleyville 27, Hamilton 18
Handley 1, Jacksonville 0, forfeit
Madison Academy 1, Randolph 9, forfeit
Madison County 27, North Jackson 18
Mobile Christian 44, Lighthouse Christian (MS) 7
Montevallo 29, West Blocton 28
Northside 21, Fayette County 6
Oak Grove 49, Curry 36
Oneonta 56, Hanceville 24
Priceville 57, Rogers 35
Saint James 42, B.T. Washington 14
Vigor 19, Escambia County 0
West Limestone 29, Brooks 27
Westminster Christian 25, New Hope 21
Williamson 34, Jackson 28
W.S. Neal 1, St. Michael Catholic 0, forfeit
CLASS 3A
Childersburg 42, Beulah 14
Cottage Hill Christian 28, Chickasaw 0
Dadeville 53, Goshen 0
East Lawrence 72, Elkmont 13
Flomaton 35, Bayside 17
Fyffe 42, Plainview 12
Geraldine 48, Brindlee Mountain 6
Hokes Bluff 62, Weaver 8
Holly Pond 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit
J.B. Pennington 35, Carbon Hill 12
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 16
Monroe County 1, Hale County 0, forfeit
Montgomery Catholic 13, Pike County 12
Northside Methodist 49, Cottondale (FL) 42
Oakman 33, Susan Moore 7
Ohatchee 20, Piedmont 15
Opp 34, Providence Christian 12
Phil Campbell 34, Colbert Heights 30
Saks 36, Pleasant Valley 8
Slocomb 55, New Brockton 21, corrected
Southside-Selma 46, Prattville Christian 14
Sylvania 49, Asbury 13
Thomasville 24, Greensboro 0
Trinity Presbyterian 42, Reeltown 14
T.R. Miller 59, Excel 20
Walter Wellborn 49, Glencoe 0
Wicksburg 52, Daleville 6
Winfield 28, Vinemont 18
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 32, Ariton 22
Addison 50, Cold Springs 14
B.B. Comer 24, Horseshoe Bend 16
Clarke County 1, Washington County 0, forfeit
Cleveland 42, Southeastern 20
Elba 50, Geneva County 22
Falkville 53, Section 0
G.W. Long 56, Zion Chapel 0
Isabella 56, Highland Home 26
LaFayette 21, Ranburne 14
Lamar County 19, Aliceville 18
Lanett 50, Vincent 7
Leroy 41, J.U. Blacksher 14
Lexington 13, Hatton 12
Locust Fork 1, Sand Rock 0, forfeit
Luverne 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Mars Hill Bible 42, Colbert County 14
North Sand Mountain 40, Pisgah 7
Randolph County 41, Fayetteville 0
Red Bay 40, Sheffield 20
Spring Garden 59, Gaston 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Tanner 41, Whitesburg Christian 7
Thorsby 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Westbrook Christian 44, West End 13
Winston County 1, Midfield 0
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 1, Barbour County, forfeit
Berry 36, Lynn 0
Billingsley 25, Verbena 0
Brantley 52, Samson 0
Cedar Bluff 56, Woodville 28
Decatur Heritage 47, Waterloo 20
Florala 50, Kinston 7
Fruitdale 42, McIntosh 0
Georgiana 16, Red Level 12
Hackleburg 50, Shoals Christian 15
Hubbertville 47, South Lamar 8
Jacksonville Christian 46, Alabama School/Deaf 18
J.F. Shields 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit
Linden 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 12
Marion County 43, Meek 16
McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 7
Millry 34, Marengo 22
Notasulga 35, Loachapoka 0
Phillips 53, Chedrokee 6
Pickens County 26, Brilliant 13
Ragland 20, Donoho 7
R.A. Hubbard 49, Vina 0
Sumiton Christian 12, Gaylesville 6
Sweet Water 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Valley Head 49, Appalachian 13
Victory Christian 14, Ider 12
Winterboro 48, Talladega County Central 6
Woodland 33, Wadley 6