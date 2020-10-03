Montgomery Mayor’s Wife Kicking Off ‘Move Montgomery Health and Wellness’ Saturday Morning

by Samantha Williams

Saturday morning, hundreds of people came out to Blount Cultural Park to start moving! Mayor Steven Reed’s wife, Tamika Reed, hosted ‘Move Montgomery Health & Wellness.’

The cool temperatures didn’t stop more than 200 people from starting their day with a walk around the park’s trail. Move Montgomery is a social network Reed started in hopes to get the people of Montgomery outside and moving to promote healthy lifestyle. This is especially important in the Montgomery area, where obesity rates are the state’s sixth highest.

Vendors at today’s event sold herbal teas and smoothies. There were also personal trainers, massage therapists, and representatives from the YMCA on hand.

“A sense that Montgomery cares the city of Montgomery will work together to do what we have to do during this time of a pandemic and during this time of everybody needing to lean on each other,” Tamika Reed said. “With the school systems, with the unemployment rates and everything, we all have to come together and be unified. Doing something like this where everybody is coming together to do something… I think that’ll achieve that.”

Saturday’s walk lasted 45 minutes, split into two groups: slow and fast walkers.

For more information on Move Montgomery, head to their website: movemontgomery.com.