Pleasant Weather Continues While Gamma Remains Near Mexico

by Ben Lang

Saturday was another picture-perfect day across central and south Alabama. It was an unseasonably cool start to the morning, however, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s around sunrise. Temperatures rebounded into the 70s during the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and low humidity. Saturday night looks cool again, just not quite as cold. Expect lows near 50°. That means we’ll see another quick cooldown this evening. Expect temperatures in the mid 60s by 7PM, low 60s by 9PM, and upper 50s by 11PM. Upper level clouds currently streaming across northwest Florida may creep north tonight. However, looks like our area remains mostly clear.

Sunday looks like another fine day, with a mostly sunny sky and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday night looks cool again, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A warming trend commences next week. Highs return to the low 80s Monday, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Monday night lows only fall into the upper 50s. There’s a small chance for a few showers Tuesday or Wednesday. That’s due to the possibility of some of Gamma’s moisture working into the northern Gulf. However, the chance looks low at this time. Otherwise, expect highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday, and mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

The rain chance might be a little better towards the end of next week, due to another tropical wave situated in the Caribbean. Much more on both of these systems below.

Gamma was near hurricane strength Saturday morning prior to moving inland over the Yucatan peninsula. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for the storm to remain a tropical storm over the next five days, but at a lower intensity. By the middle of next week, it’s forecast to turn southwest towards the Bay of Campeche. We can’t give the all-clear on this storm yet, but it’s not a threat to our area at the moment.

There’s another tropical wave of interest in the Caribbean. The NHC increased the formation chance over the next five days to 60% Saturday. The wave is forecast to move northwest, which places it in the southern Gulf of Mexico vicinity next week. It’s too early to tell how intense the wave becomes, or where it eventually tracks. However, it could factor into our weather late next week through next weekend. Stay tuned.