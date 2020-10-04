Hurricane Sally Aftermath: Recovery Incomplete on Alabama Coast

by Samantha Williams

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Alabama’s beaches have reopened, but the state’s coast is hardly recovered from the effects of Hurricane Sally last month.

Visitors still have limited options for getting to the sand because so many boardwalks and beach entry points were damaged. Residents in hard-hit Baldwin County are complaining about the response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Both federal and local officials are urging patience with the work. Sally made landfall at Gulf Shores on Sept. 16, pummeling the coast with damaging winds and as much as 30 inches of rain. Officials say the damage was worse in places than from Hurricane Ivan, which landed a direct hit on the same area in 2004.

