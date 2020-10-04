‘Stop the Violence’ Rally Draws Hundreds to Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

A rally against violence was held Sunday in Montgomery. Their message: Enough is enough. You Live by it. You Perish By It. Put the guns down.

Montgomery Police Department escorted several hundreds of motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers around the Corridor’s East, West, and southern boulevards of Montgomery.

The Organization ‘Enough Is Enough, Stop The Violence’ invited bikers and cars not just from Montgomery, but around the southeast to join them in bringing awareness to stopping violence in the Capital City.

They said they want to send a message of brotherhood, sisterhood and camaraderie.

The group is also stressing their commitment in supporting various police departments around the country. They believe that there are still a number of officers that do their jobs well, “We support protesters while we support people in other communities. This is a vision that we have in this community and this city at this time,” Pastor Quintin Byrd said. “My hope is that whether we continue to march whether we continue to ride. It’s really kind of one in the same that’s our prayer that’s our goal.”

They said their commitment is to build bridges with the police department and the community.

The Caravan started and ended at Gate Way Park.