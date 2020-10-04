Struggling Auburn Offense Fails to Score Touchdown in 27-6 Loss to Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

In the first Top 10 matchup of the 2020 college football season, #7 Auburn’s offense struggled in Athens as the Tigers fell 27-6 to the #4 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (2-0) buried Auburn (1-1) with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, getting a pair of 1-yard TD runs from Zamir White to extend their domination of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

“Pretty cool” was the way Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett described it.

Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, solidifying his hold on the quarterback job for the Bulldogs.

Auburn was held to a pair of field goals. The offense simply never got going behind quarterback Bo Nix, who completed just 21 of 40 passes for 177 yards. The running game was no help at all, held to 39 yards and a 1.8-yard average per carry.

Nix’s run of 251 consecutive passes without an interception was snapped with a third-quarter pick by Mark Webb, ending the second-longest active streak in college football behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

“They played about as good as they could play, and we played about the worst we could play, and it showed on the field,” Nix said. “We just got beat.”

Georgia rushed for 202 yards. White led the way with 88 yards on 19 carries.

Georgia kept the upper hand with a fourth straight victory over Auburn. The Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 16 meetings.

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn is sure to face renewed criticism after his offense turned in another miserable performance against the Bulldogs. The Tigers have scored a total of 37 points in the last four games in the series.

“They won the line of scrimmage,” Malzahn said. “We really got whipped in all three phases. We got outcoached.”

Auburn welcomes Arkansas (1-1) to Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday. The Razorbacks will be coming off a 21-14 upset of No. 16 Mississippi State.

