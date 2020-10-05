Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Offering Premium Relief to Customers for Month of November

by Alabama News Network Staff

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is offering a discount for November. Health and dental premiums for most fully insured individual, employer and Medicare plans will be discounted.

Health premiums for November will be 20% while dental premiums will be 50%. If customers have both health and dental coverage, they will receive both premium discounts. The premium discount will be automatically applied to the November invoice.

“Many of our customers are struggling with the financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Tim Vines, President and CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

Blue Coss and Blue Shield of Alabama is providing this $80 million relief to customers for only the month of August.