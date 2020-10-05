Delta Forecast To Become A Hurricane In The Gulf This Week

by Ben Lang

The thin clouds that obscured the sunshine on Sunday are gone today. Monday remains a very nice Fall day, with highs in the low 80s this afternoon and plenty of sunshine. Monday night looks milder, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some clouds and even a few stray showers may sneak into south Alabama after midnight, but expect a mostly clear sky elsewhere.

Clouds increase a bit on Tuesday, with a sun/cloud mix throughout the day. A few stray showers are possible, but mostly location remain dry. The gradual warming trend continues, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday looks warmer still with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers are possible, with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. The forecast for the end of the week hinges on the eventual evolution of now Tropical Storm Delta.

Delta became a tropical storm in the central Caribbean Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center forecasts it to become a Category 2 hurricane by the time it nears the northern Gulf coast Friday. Specific impacts to our area can’t be determined at this time, but direct impacts are definitely on the table. The forecast cone, which indicates where the center of the storm could track, currently extends from the western Louisiana to northwest Florida coast Friday. We need to be on alert for this storm, so follow updates throughout each day this week closely.

Gamma produced filtered sunshine across our area Sunday. Those clouds have since shifted back southeast. Gamma is a highly sheared storm, with the low-level center completely exposed near the northern Yucatan peninsula. Gamma may dissipate by Friday, after meandering near the Yucatan until then. Impacts to our area are not expected from this storm.