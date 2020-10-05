Fire Safety Officials Inform Residents About Fire Prevention Week

by Kay McCabe

October 4th through the 10th is Fire Prevention Week.

This year the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is focusing on fire safety in the kitchen. The NFPA says cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Officials say most kitchen fires come from common mistakes such as forgetting about your food and adding too much time on your microwave.

Pike Road Fire Department Chief , Matt Missildine says now is the time to make sure smoke detectors work and there is fire extinguisher in your home. Fire departments give free smoke detectors with installation out to those who need it.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week click here.