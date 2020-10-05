Local Voters Return to the Polls Tuesday for City Runoffs
Tuesday is runoff day for voters in many cities across our area. They will be deciding municipal races, including those for mayor and city council.
The races are non-partisan, so candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans. The runoffs are between candidates who finished first or second during the initial voting on August 25 in races where no candidate got above 50% of the vote.
Montgomery held its city elections in 2019, so Montgomery isn’t part of this election cycle.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the races Alabama News Network will be following. We will have results at the bottom of your TV screen, on our website and on Alabama News Network at 10:00 Tuesday night.
(i) indicates incumbent
ALEXANDER CITY:
Mayor:
Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird
Tommy Spraggins (i)
BRUNDIDGE:
City Council – District 1:
Betty Baxter (i)
Gerald Douglas Holland
City Council – District 2:
Alexandria Griffin
Latisher Hall
DADEVILLE:
Mayor:
Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr.
Wayne Smith (i)
DEMOPOLIS:
Mayor:
Aliquippa Allen
Woody Collins
City Council – District 3:
T’Keisha Chandler
David McCants
FORT DEPOSIT:
Town Council – District 1:
Randall Adams
Darrell Heartsill (i)
Town Council – District 2:
Willie Perdue
William Steiner
LINDEN:
City Council – District 3:
Kelly Anthony
Milison Price
MARION:
City Council – District 3:
Della Maynor
Joe Pearson
SELMA:
Mayor:
Miah Jackson
James Perkins, Jr.
City Council President:
Lydia Chatmon
Warren “Billy” Young
City Council – Ward 2:
Landon Nichols
Christie Thomas
City Council – Ward 3:
Clay Carmichael
Mead Walker
City Council – Ward 4:
Lesia James
Javares Whitely
City Council – Ward 6:
Atkin Jemison
B.L. Tucker
TUSKEGEE:
Mayor:
Rozell Chappell, Jr.
Lawrence “Tony” Haygood (i)
City Council – At-Large
Annie Lucas Brown (i)
Frank “Chris” Lee, II
City Council – District 2:
Johnny Ford
Jacqueline Grant
UNION SPRINGS:
Mayor:
Roderick Clark
Stan “Chilly” Cooks
UNIONTOWN:
City Council – District 1:
David Lewis
Ronald Miller
City Council – District 3:
Tamekia Walker Baskin
Cynthia Norfleet Mims
VALLEY GRANDE:
City Council – Place 4:
Bruce Hughes
Tammy Troha (i)