Local Voters Return to the Polls Tuesday for City Runoffs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuesday is runoff day for voters in many cities across our area. They will be deciding municipal races, including those for mayor and city council.

The races are non-partisan, so candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans. The runoffs are between candidates who finished first or second during the initial voting on August 25 in races where no candidate got above 50% of the vote.

Montgomery held its city elections in 2019, so Montgomery isn’t part of this election cycle.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the races Alabama News Network will be following. We will have results at the bottom of your TV screen, on our website and on Alabama News Network at 10:00 Tuesday night.

(i) indicates incumbent

ALEXANDER CITY:

Mayor:

Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird

Tommy Spraggins (i)

BRUNDIDGE:

City Council – District 1:

Betty Baxter (i)

Gerald Douglas Holland

City Council – District 2:

Alexandria Griffin

Latisher Hall

DADEVILLE:

Mayor:

Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr.

Wayne Smith (i)

DEMOPOLIS:

Mayor:

Aliquippa Allen

Woody Collins

City Council – District 3:

T’Keisha Chandler

David McCants

FORT DEPOSIT:

Town Council – District 1:

Randall Adams

Darrell Heartsill (i)

Town Council – District 2:

Willie Perdue

William Steiner

LINDEN:

City Council – District 3:

Kelly Anthony

Milison Price

MARION:

City Council – District 3:

Della Maynor

Joe Pearson

SELMA:

Mayor:

Miah Jackson

James Perkins, Jr.

City Council President:

Lydia Chatmon

Warren “Billy” Young

City Council – Ward 2:

Landon Nichols

Christie Thomas

City Council – Ward 3:

Clay Carmichael

Mead Walker

City Council – Ward 4:

Lesia James

Javares Whitely

City Council – Ward 6:

Atkin Jemison

B.L. Tucker

TUSKEGEE:

Mayor:

Rozell Chappell, Jr.

Lawrence “Tony” Haygood (i)

City Council – At-Large

Annie Lucas Brown (i)

Frank “Chris” Lee, II

City Council – District 2:

Johnny Ford

Jacqueline Grant

UNION SPRINGS:

Mayor:

Roderick Clark

Stan “Chilly” Cooks

UNIONTOWN:

City Council – District 1:

David Lewis

Ronald Miller

City Council – District 3:

Tamekia Walker Baskin

Cynthia Norfleet Mims

VALLEY GRANDE:

City Council – Place 4:

Bruce Hughes

Tammy Troha (i)