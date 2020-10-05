Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Whispering Pines Drive Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation into the October 4th death of Justin Jackson, 32, of Montgomery. Jackson fatally shot in the 2700 block of Whispering Pines Drive, died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation as no arrests have been made.

This will be the 48th Murder in Montgomery in 2020.

