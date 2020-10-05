President Trump Returns to the White House after COVID-19 Hospitalization

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump says he feels “good” as he arrived back at the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Marine One landed at the White House just before 6 p.m. CDT Monday.

The President then walked upstairs to the South Portico balcony, took off his mask and stuffed it in his pocket and flashed a double thumbs-up to the cameras. He saluted as the helicopter lifted back off.

He walked into the White House without putting his mask back on.

His doctor says he’s still contagious.

