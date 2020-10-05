Tropical Rain/Storm Impacts Late Week

by Shane Butler

All quiet weatherwise here on the home front but down in the tropics we’re tracking two storms. Our most immediate concern will come from tropical storm Delta. This storm is forecast to rapidly intensify into a hurricane Tuesday. It will move into and over the gulf starting Wednesday and head northward Thursday then making landfall somewhere along the northern gulf Friday evening. We expect rain chances to steadily increase over our area Thursday through Saturday. Improving weather returns to the area Sunday. In the mean time, our weather will be uneventful tonight. Skies will generally be partly cloudy but some patchy fog is possible. Temps fall into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. We’re back in the 80s under partly sunny skies tomorrow. We continue a warming trend into Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will help send temps into the mid to upper 80s for highs. By Thursday, we begin to see the circulation around the tropical system having an impact on the region. We don’t know the specifics just yet but rain and storms are likely to move through the area late week into Saturday. All indications are the tropical system exits to our east and we have a fairly decent Sunday/Monday.