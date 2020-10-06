ADOC: Inmate Dies from Injuries in Assault at Atmore Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state inmate has died after being assaulted by another prisoner.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Demarcus Fernando Harrison, 46, died last week from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. Harrison’s exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

The prison system said the assault at Fountain Prison in Atmore is under investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice last year said violent conditions in Alabama prisons violate the Constitution and threatened to sue the state unless conditions improve.

