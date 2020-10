Baird Wins in Alexander City Mayoral Election

by Kay McCabe

Alexander City: Curtis “Woody” Baird won in Tuesday, Oct. 6th’s mayoral election after a very close race coming down to the absentee votes.

Baird won over incumbent Mayor Thomas Spraggins in Tuesday night’s election.

Baird says he plans to focus on Alex City’s infrastructure first, he also says “We want to sit down with people from all aspects of the city about how to unify the city.”

The election’s total votes were:

Baird – 1,776

Spraggins – 1,696