by Alabama News Network Staff

Voters in many local cities went to the polls to decide runoffs in mayoral and city council races. The runoffs were necessary in these races because no candidate got a majority of the votes after the initial voting on August 25.

Among the top races in our area are mayor’s races in Selma, Demopolis, Alexander City, Tuskegee, Dadeville and Union Springs.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS