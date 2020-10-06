Gov. Kay Ivey Issues State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta, which is making its way toward the Gulf Coast this week.

“As our coastal areas are still recovering from Hurricane Sally, another system, Hurricane Delta, is making its way toward the Gulf Coast and could potentially have a significant impact on Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey says the State of Emergency will allow Alabama’s preparation process to begin, and allow the declaration of a pre-landfall disaster with FEMA.

“I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates,” she said.

Read Gov. Kay Ivey’s Hurricane Delta State of Emergency Declaration