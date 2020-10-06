Gov. Kay Ivey Orders Tourists to Evacuate Alabama Beaches Ahead of Hurricane Delta

by Alabama News Network Staff

With Hurricane Delta on a track to make landfall on the Gulf Coast late this week, Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered that tourists on Alabama’s beaches evacuate ahead of the storm.

“Working with local leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, it has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow morning,” Ivey said in a statement.

“This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly,” she said.

“Unless you are a local resident with a hurricane pass or have a pass or decal that has been issued to contractors, property management or other businesses working in response to Hurricane Sally, this mandatory evacuation notice should help us prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best.”