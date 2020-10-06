James Perkins Defeats Miah Jackson in Selma Mayor’s Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Unofficial results show James Perkins has defeated Miah Jackson in the race for Selma Mayor.

The final results are:

James Perkins 4,001 64.9%

Miah Jackson 2,164 35.10%

Perkins held the office from 2000-2008. When he was first elected, he was the first Black mayor in Selma’s history. Jackson is the wife of District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Perkins will take the place of outgoing Mayor Darrio Melton, who decided not to seek re-election after serving one term.