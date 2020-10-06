Mayor Reed Names 30 People to Serve on the ‘Mayor’s Young Professional Council’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed announced 30 individuals have been selected to serve on the Mayor’s Young Professional Council (MYPC).

The City received hundreds of competitive applications for the council that a committee of former MYPC members evaluated using a detailed rubric to help pick a diverse group that has a range of backgrounds and experiences and a strong commitment to making Montgomery a more equitable place for all. Those who were not selected will be afforded other opportunities stay engaged with City leadership and serve in the community.

Members range in ages from 18 to 35 years old and all currently live and/or work in Montgomery. MYPC held its first meeting virtually on Tuesday.

“Young leaders have always been the catalysts for transformation and growth – not only in Montgomery but throughout the world,” Mayor Reed said. “By empowering and engaging this new class of leaders, as well as those already working to move Montgomery forward, this Council will be an avenue to advance our agenda for what Montgomery can be and will help us reach our vision for a progressive, innovative community. I look forward to working firsthand with every member of the Council and seeing the fruits of their labor for years to come.”

Those on the Council will serve a two-year term, during which they will meet monthly with Mayor Reed to engage in dialogue and initiatives with the Mayor, fellow young professionals and the community to help make Montgomery a more equitable and desirable place to live, work and visit.

Other expectations of MYPC include:

Sharing ideas and concerns with the Mayor to inform him about issues in the city.

Helping identify young professionals whom the Mayor can recommend to be appointed to city boards, commissions and positions.

Proposing solutions to issues facing the city.

Leading initiatives that help advance the MYPC mission.

For full list of members.

To learn more about MYPC and its members, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov/city-government/mayor-s-office/mayor-s-young-professional-council.