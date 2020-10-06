Mayor’s Races: Two Local Incumbents Lose

by Alabama News Network Staff

When the final unofficial results were announced, two local incumbent mayors lost their re-election bids. Both of them serve cities in Tallapoosa County.

In the Alexander City mayor’s race, Mayor Tommy Spraggins lost to Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird. The vote totals were 1,776 to 1,696, or 51% to 49%.

Just down the road in Dadeville, Mayor Wayne Smith also lost. Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr. beat him 537 votes to 445 votes, or 55% to 45%.

Meanwhile, Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood won his bid for another term in office, defeating challenger Rozell Chappell, Jr. Haygood had 1,064 votes to Chappell’s 947, for a margin of 53% to 47%.

Other cities had no incumbents in the runoff. In Selma, James Perkins beat Miah Jackson to replace outgoing mayor Darrio Melton. Perkins got 4,001 votes to Jackson’s 2,164, for a margin of 65% to 35%. Perkins had been mayor from 2000-2008, becoming the first Black mayor in Selma history.

In Demopolis, Woody Collins beat Aliquippa Allen 1,390 votes to 1,253 votes. The margin was 53% to 47%.

In Union Springs, Roderick Clark claimed victory over Stan “Chilly” Cooks, 443 votes to 292 votes. The margin there was 60% to 40%.

Finally, a former mayor is returning to government. Longtime former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, who is also a former legislator, won a seat on Tuskegee City Council after being out of city government. He defeated Jacqueline Grant 481 votes to 327 votes in the Tuskegee City Council District 2 race. He won by a margin of 60% to 40%.

Stay with Alabama News Network for all of your Campaign 2020 election coverage.