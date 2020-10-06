Montgomery Co. Sheriff to Offer Drive-Through Halloween Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has announced that his office will offer a Halloween event for children this year that is designed to protect people from coronavirus.

On Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, there will be a drive-through trick-or-treating event at Garrett Coliseum. The event is for children between the ages of 1 to 11 and will last from 4-7 p.m.

Parents and children will trick-or treat from their car. The sheriff’s office expects more than 30 businesses and agencies as well as churches to give out treats.

Cars will enter from the rear of the Coliseum, off Coliseum Boulevard, where deputies will be directing traffic.

If you need further information or are interested in participating as a vendor, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office administrative office at (334) 832-1339.