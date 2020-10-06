Prattville Police Searching for Suspects Passing Counterfeit Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

From Prattville Police Dept.

Prattville police are searching for two people accused of passing counterfeit money at several stores.

Police say on September 17 between 8:55 and 9:15 p.m., a male wearing a red shirt passed two counterfeit bills at a store. Investigators say he was with another male wearing a white baseball cap. They drove off in a white four-door car.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify these suspects passing counterfeit bills through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.