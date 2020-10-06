Showers Likely Thursday Through Saturday

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Delta now a very powerful cat 4 storm with winds 145 mph! Catastrophic impacts ahead for the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday! The hurricane will make landfall on the peninsula early Wednesday then move into the gulf later Wednesday afternoon. It weakens some but expected to strengthen Thursday but lose some intensity as it approaches the LA coast Friday evening. Landfall is likely along the LA coast Friday night. It weakens to a tropical storm over MS Saturday. The center passes to our west but we definitely experience some of the impacts here. We expect some tropical showers Thursday and Friday. More significant impacts come through Saturday. Rainfall potential of 2-3 inches with higher amounts possible west AL. Winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 40 mph. Tornado threat is low but this is being monitored closely. The tropical systems moves away and we see improving weather conditions Sunday. The chance for shower will remain in the forecast for early next week. Moisture lingers and a frontal boundary works through the area Tuesday. Scat’d showers and a few t-storms are possible. High pressure returns and a drier conditions return for Wednesday of next week.