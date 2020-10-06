Troy Police Investigate Juvenile’s Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they are investigating the shooting of a juvenile.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Knox Street shortly after 7 p.m. last night. When officers arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The juvenile was flown to Birmingham for treatment after being taken to the Troy Regional Medical Center.

Police haven’t released any further information about the juvenile.

Investigators say the gun has been recovered and the people involved are cooperating.