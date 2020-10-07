Alabama will open Maui Invitational against Stanford

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will open with the Stanford Cardinal in the 2020 Maui Invitational, as tournament organizers announced the official bracket on Wednesday morning.

The two teams will play the nightcap of the opening round, which will take place on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT (9:30 p.m. ET). All 12 games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and streamed on ESPN3. TV listings will be announced at a later date. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eight-team tournament was moved from Maui to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., and will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

The Tide’s first-round matchup will mark the fourth time the two teams will square off on the hardwood. Alabama owns a perfect 3-0 record against Stanford, with the most recent contest coming in the 2013 NIT second round (Alabama won, 66-54). The winner of the Alabama-Stanford game will advance to the championship bracket to take on the North Carolina-UNLV winner on Dec. 1, with the losers squaring off in the consolation bracket. Other teams in the 37th annual Maui Invitational include: Texas, Indiana, Providence and Davidson.

This will mark Alabama’s second appearance in the event. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when UA finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s.