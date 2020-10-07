Andalusia Police Investigating Burglaries at Three Businesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Andalusia Police Dept.

2/5 Photo from Andalusia Police Dept.

3/5 Photo from Andalusia Police Dept.

4/5 Photo from Andalusia Police Dept.

5/5 Photo from Andalusia Police Dept.









Andalusia police say they are investigating three business burglaries that happened on the same night by the same person.

Police say on October 2, between the hours of 12:00 and 3:00 a.m., three businesses were burglarized in the 200 block of East Three Notch Street, the 400 block of East Watson Street and the 100 block of Tucker Street. The names of the businesses haven’t been released.

Police say video surveillance captured images of a person dressed in a hoodie wearing gloves and a hockey mask.

If you can identify this suspect or his whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.