Halloween Events Happening In River Region

by Kay McCabe

HALLOWEEN: Many Halloween events around Montgomery have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Though all hope is not lost, the Montgomery Sheriff’s office and Penton Farms decided to continue on with their events with COVID safety measures in place.

The annual Sheriff’s office ‘Spooktacular’ event will be a drive thru event held on the evening of Halloween. Families participating will be able to drive by tables, hosted by different organizations in Montgomery.

Penton Farms is currently hosting their 5th annual Pumpkin Patch in Verbena, AL. Owner, Rachell Penton says thing will look the same this year, but they will enforce social distancing, masks, and applying hand sanitizer.

For more information on Spooktacular click here, and for Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch click here.