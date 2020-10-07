Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Mobile Highway Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a Luverne man with murder in a fatal shooting that happened on Mobile Highway.

Police say 28-year-old Edriage Vinson, Jr. is charged with killing 30-year-old Lamar Merritt of Montgomery.

Merritt was shot around 3:30 a.m. on September 27 in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. He died at a hospital.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This was the 47th murder of 2020 in Montgomery.

UPDATE: Montgomery police have made a second arrest in the case